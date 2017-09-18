Mayor praises BRPD for investigative work after two apparently connected fatal shootings

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome is offering her praise to the Baton Rouge Police Department following two apparently connected fatal shooting that happened within 48 hours of each other.

Broome's statement reads:

I commend the BRPD for its work on the investigation surrounding the two apparently related homicides in our community. I have confidence that they, along with the district attorney, will bring closure to this investigation. I have made available all possible city-parish resources requested by Interim Chief Jonny Dunnam to address these homicides, as well as the recent crimes we have seen in our neighborhoods over the past several weeks. Continued collaboration is taking place on all levels of law enforcement, including the sheriff’s office and state police, to increase public safety in East Baton Rouge Parish. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who have lost loved ones to senseless violence.

A 23-year-old man, Kenneth Gleason, was questioned in connection with these shootings. He was arrested on unrelated drug charges Saturday.

Two black men were gunned down within 48 hours of each other last week. The crimes happened roughly five miles away from each other. One happened Tuesday night on Florida Blvd., while the other was late Thursday night on Alaska St. Ballistic evidence links both crimes to the same gun and police have revealed the two random shootings may have been racially motivated.

Gleason's bond was set at $3,500. He posted bond and was released Monday.

RELATED: No arrests in connected BR killings; police aren't ruling out possibility crimes were racially motivated

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.