DCFS struggling with poor morale, high employee turnover rate

The Baton Rouge Department responded to a shooting Monday night that happened on Crestwood St. in Baton Rouge.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome is offering her praise to the Baton Rouge Police Department following two apparently connected fatal shooting that happened within 48 hours of each other.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department has still not made an arrest in a pair of deadly shootings last week that evidence shows are linked, but detectives are still taking a hard look at a man they brought in for questioning in connection to the crimes Saturday afternoon.More >>
We are headed into the final days of the official summer season, and it's certainly going to feel "officially" like summer, which ends Friday afternoon.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student, and the two bus drivers have now been fired from their jobs.More >>
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
A Georgia Tech police car was set on fire Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >>
A woman who called police saying her son was threatening to shoot her led deputies to a huge marijuana growing operation in Clayton County.More >>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.More >>
