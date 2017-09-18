Charges upgraded to murder after 63-year-old man dies from injuries

The Baton Rouge Department responded to a shooting Monday night that happened on Crestwood St. in Baton Rouge.

Officials with BRPD say the victim Abozar Shahsavar, 63, was transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead Thursday, Sept. 28.

BRPD says they arrested Shahsavar's friend, Darioush Haghighi, 59, Monday, Sept. 18 around 7:40 p.m. He is now charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Investigators say Haghighi invited Shahsavar to his home for dinner. Shortly after Shahsavar arrived, several gunshots were reportedly heard outside the home.

Shahsavar was found in the driveway of the house suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Haghighi was reportedly seen putting a gun in a trash bin near the driveway.

