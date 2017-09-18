BRPD: 1 man with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Cre - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRPD: 1 man with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Crestwood St.; suspect in custody

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Department responded to a shooting Monday night that happened on Crestwood St. in Baton Rouge.

Officials with BRPD say one 63-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital. They say his injuries are life-threatening.

BRPD says they believe the shooting happened as the result of a verbal argument between two men. They also say they do have a suspect in custody at this time.

