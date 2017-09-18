Attempted murder suspect in custody after shooting left man in critical condition

The Baton Rouge Department responded to a shooting Monday night that happened on Crestwood St. in Baton Rouge.More >>
The Baton Rouge Department responded to a shooting Monday night that happened on Crestwood St. in Baton Rouge.More >>
Kenneth Gleason is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the apparently random deadly shootings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week, authorities said Tuesday.More >>
Kenneth Gleason is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the apparently random deadly shootings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week, authorities said Tuesday.More >>
Zachary police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of slashing four tires early Saturday morning.More >>
Zachary police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of slashing four tires early Saturday morning.More >>
The Denham Springs Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying two men are accused of stealing more than $1,600 in merchandise from the Walmart in Denham Springs.More >>
The Denham Springs Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying two men are accused of stealing more than $1,600 in merchandise from the Walmart in Denham Springs.More >>
Home games against Alabama and Georgia along with a season-opening contest against Miami (Fla.) in Arlington, Texas, highlight LSU’s 2018 football schedule. The Southeastern Conference released the 2018 schedules for all 14 league teams on Tuesday afternoon. LSU returns to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on September 1st where the Tigers will open the season against Miami (Fla.).More >>
Home games against Alabama and Georgia along with a season-opening contest against Miami (Fla.) in Arlington, Texas, highlight LSU’s 2018 football schedule. The Southeastern Conference released the 2018 schedules for all 14 league teams on Tuesday afternoon. LSU returns to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on September 1st where the Tigers will open the season against Miami (Fla.).More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
A couple of Navy nurses are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
A couple of Navy nurses are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>