Attempted murder suspect in custody after shooting left man in critical condition

The Baton Rouge Department responded to a shooting Monday night that happened on Crestwood St. in Baton Rouge.

Officials with BRPD say one 63-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital. They say his injuries are life-threatening.

DEVELOPING: @BRPD on scene of shooting on Crestwood St. Details limited now but here's what we know. >>> https://t.co/opTJ672III @WAFB pic.twitter.com/KYHnZiRfIw — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) September 19, 2017

BRPD says they arrested a suspect in this shooting Monday night around 7:40 p.m. Darioush Haghighi, 59, is charged with attempted second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Investigators say Haghighi invited his friend, the victim, to his home for dinner. Shortly after the friend arrived, several gunshots were reportedly heard outside the home. The victim was found in the driveway of the house suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Haghighi was reportedly seen putting a gun in a trash bin near the driveway.

The victim remains in critical condition, say officials with BRPD. Anyone with information in this case should contact the Violent Crime Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers 225-344-7867.

