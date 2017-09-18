Entergy warns customers of power bill scam

Scammers are relentless in their efforts to target unsuspecting customers, and have many different ways to do so. Entergy is reminding its customers to be wary, as scammers are becoming more and more aggressive.

The latest scheme involves the scammer calling to tell you your electric bill payment is overdue and that your service will be disconnected if a payment isn't made. Although the scams can differ, Entergy says the scammer will frequently tell you to transfer money electronically, sometimes through MoneyPak, Green Dot, or another third party card or transfer system. Most recently, scammers have asked customers to use Federal Reserve Bank routing numbers and their own Social Security numbers to pay their bills.

Entergy offers the following tips to protect yourself from these scammers:

While you may pay your Entergy bill by phone or credit card, it is ONLY through BillMatrix, a third-party vendor Entergy uses for this purpose.

You should never give your personal information to strangers. If a call sounds suspicious, hang up and call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with an Entergy customer service representative.

Also, you can manage your account and review account alert options to stay better informed by downloading the free Entergy smartphone app or visiting entergy.com to register for myAccount.

You should only use authorized methods and legitimate banking information to pay your bill. We offer several convenient ways: Pay online – For no additional charge, you may securely log in to myAccount at entergy.com to conveniently pay your bill online. Pay by phone – You may pay your bill by credit card, debit card or electronic check by calling Entergy’s pay-by-phone provider, BillMatrix, at 1-800-584-1241. BillMatrix charges a $2.95 service fee. Walk-in payment centers – Want to pay in person? You may pay your bill by cash, check or money order at an authorized Quick Payment Center in your community. A convenience fee may apply. Bank draft – You can avoid late fees by having your payment automatically deducted from your checking account each month. Entergy will mail a monthly billing statement to you for your records, showing the bill amount and bank draft date. Pay by mail – If you opted to continue receiving a paper bill, you can send a check by U.S. Mail to the remittance address shown on your bill.



Anyone who thinks they've fallen victim to this scam should contact local police or the Louisiana Attorney General's Office. If you think your Entergy account has been affected, call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

