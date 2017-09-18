LSU's Pennington Biomedical Center receives $6.7M from DOD to study nutrition of military

LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center will receive $6.7 million from the U.S. Department of Defense to study ways to improve the health and nutrition of men and women in the military.

As part of the grant, the facility will be researching nutrition, metabolism and human physiology.

Funding for the grant comes from the Collaborative Research to Optimize Warfighter Nutrition III (CROWN III) which aims to ensure healthy and fit military personnel that is ready for deployment and for the stress of the battlefield.

Researchers at Pennington believe their work will allow for better prediction of dietary needs of soldiers who need to be ready to conduct operations all over the world.

The LSU research center has been working on nutrition information with the U.S. Department of Defense for 29 years.

