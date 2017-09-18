LSP: Intoxicated man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, leading police on chase

Louisiana State Police officials arrested a man Monday afternoon, who they said fled from a traffic stop and led officers on a vehicle chase.

Wesley Edwards Jr., 42, of Baton Rouge, reportedly fled from a traffic stop on US 61 north of I-110. Troopers attempted to stop him for speeding when he fled the scene. The chase finally came to an end on Peach St. and South Blvd. when Edwards got out of his vehicle and tried to run into a home.

Troopers arrested Edwards and he was subsequently booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Officials say Edwards' blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit of .08 percent.

He is charged with the following:

DWI (3rd offense)

Resisting arrest by flight

Resisting arrest

Reckless operation

Speeding

Driving under suspension

Driving under suspension for prior DWIs

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.