RELATED STORIES: Prospective fraternity member at LSU killed in possible hazing incident

Officials are investigating the death of an 18-year-old pledge at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house as a possible hazing incident.

The incident happened sometime during the night of Wednesday, September 13.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, Maxwell Gruver of Roswell, Georgia, was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house. He was later pronounced dead.

