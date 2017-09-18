LSU holding 'week of reflection' for prospective fraternity member killed in possible hazing incident

LSU is holding a week of remembrance and reflection after the tragic death of one of its own, Maxwell Gruver, 18, in what officials believe may have been a hazing incident.

The LSU community is asked to remember Gruver, a prospective member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and his family this week as they continue to grieve his untimely death.

"This will be a week of reflection and remembrance of Maxwell Gruver. During this time, we will celebrate his life and memory. We will also re-evaluate the policies and procedures that educate and govern our Greek community," said LSU President F. King Alexander.

This week is National Hazing Prevention Week, and LSU is taking part with several planned Safety Month activities. For more information on the school's safety initiative, click here.

All Greek activities are currently suspended on campus while the university continues to investigate the circumstances of Gruver's death.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.