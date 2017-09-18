Man hospitalized after being tied up, beaten with hammer, genitals burned; 2 arrested

We are headed into the final days of the official summer season, and it's certainly going to feel "officially" like summer, which ends Friday afternoon.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries estimates there are currently between 700 to 1,000 black bears in the State of Louisiana.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was hospitalized after being attacked by three men who bound him by his hands and feet, beat him with a hammer, burned his genitals, legs, and ears, then locked him in the trunk of a vehicle.More >>
Some people in Iberville Parish, specifically in Rosedale, woke up to a Louisiana black bear crossing Hwy. 77 on Sunday.More >>
Scammers are relentless in their efforts to target unsuspecting customers, and have many different ways to do so. Entergy is reminding its customers to be wary, as scammers are becoming more and more aggressive.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student, and the two bus drivers have now been fired from their jobs.More >>
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.More >>
A Memphis woman faces charges after she was accused of hitting a school bus driver and threatening him with a gun.More >>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.More >>
