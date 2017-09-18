Man hospitalized after being tied up, beaten with hammer, genitals burned

A Baton Rouge man was hospitalized after being attacked by three men who bound him by his hands and feet, beat him with a hammer, burned his genitals, legs, and ears, then locked him in the trunk of a vehicle.

The incident occurred at a home in the 4900 block of Underwood Ave. in August. The Baton Rouge Police Department never reported the incident to the public. WAFB 9News only learned of it after searching through court records Monday afternoon.

A search warrant filed by detectives indicates officers initially responded to a battery complaint at Baton Rouge General Hospital on the morning of August 4. The victim, who was being treated for injuries he suffered in the attack, told officers he was lured to a home under the belief that he was being hired to do mechanical work on a vehicle.

The three suspects bound the man by his hands and feet and “beat him with a hammer.” The victim also told police he “was burned on his penis, legs, and ears,” then placed in the trunk of a vehicle, according to the warrant.

It’s unclear how the victim managed to escape, but he was able to describe his attackers to police and direct them to the scene of the crime.

Detectives later executed a search of the home and a vehicle, described as a red 2010 Hyundai Elantra, which was located at the residence. The officers recovered an orange extension cord and a neck tie from the trunk of the car. Items seized from the house included a bottle of pepper spray, a handcuff key, nitrile gloves, a box cutter, several hand tools, and a computer, among other things.

Another entry on the seized evidence list is described only as “possible printed money.”

BRPD spokesman Cpl. L’Jean McKneely says an arrest was eventually made in the case, though he could not immediately provide details Monday afternoon.

Charges listed on the warrant include aggravated second degree battery and false imprisonment. Neither the suspects nor the victim were identified on the warrant.

