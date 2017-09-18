Circle K 'cigarette bandit' sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty

A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 25 years in jail after pleading guilty to multiple armed robberies of Circle K gas stations.

The Department of Justice announced Monday, September 18 that Keith Miguel Williams, 46, has been sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for a string of convenience store robberies he committed in summer of 2016. As part of his sentence, Williams was also ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution to the victims of his crimes and will also be required to serve three years of supervised release after he gets out of prison.

Back in April, Williams pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. He robbed numerous Circle K convenience stores, as well as a Walgreens. These burglaries took place on Coursey Blvd., Jefferson Hwy., Nicholson Dr., and Perkins Rd. in Baton Rouge. All of the robberies occurred within a two-week period.

During these robberies, Williams used multiple weapons, including firearms and pepper spray, to force cashiers to fill a large duffel bag with dozens of cartons of cigarettes, worth thousands of dollars. Williams was eventually arrested after he was caught fleeing from police during a car chase.

"Every city, neighborhood, block, and person in this country deserves to be safe and secure, particularly in their homes and places of work. With the help of the community and our federal, state, and local partners, we will continue to aggressively pursue violent criminals like this defendant. The defendant's 25-year prison sentence removes a danger from our community and sends a clear message about what violent offenders should expect in the federal system. I commend the victims for their courage and assistance in ensuring that justice was done, as well as the support of Circle K and Walgreens corporate representatives. This matter is another example of the united federal, state, and local effort against violent crime," said Acting US Attorney Corey Amundson.

