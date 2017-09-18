Phi Delta Theta removes charter from LSU chapter

Phi Delta Theta has removed the charter from the LSU chapter of the organization following the death of a pledge.

"The determination to suspend operations at LSU was based on the preliminary findings of an investigation that uncovered enough information to conclude that some chapter members were in violation of established risk management policies, including our Alcohol Free Housing policy," officials stated in a written release. "With this decision, Phi Delta Theta will shutter the chapter effective immediately."

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, Maxwell Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house. He was later pronounced dead. LSU officials said it happened Wednesday night.

Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark issued a statement Friday morning on Gruver's death. The preliminary autopsy findings show that Gruver likely died from alcohol poisoning.

