Crash on I-110 leaves 1 dead, several injured

I-110 North at Evangeline Street (Source: WAFB) I-110 North at Evangeline Street (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are investigating a crash that claimed a life and snarled traffic Monday morning.

It happened on I-110 North at Evangeline Street just before 10 a.m. 

Officials said one person was killed and several others were injured. The name of the victim and the conditions of the injured were not released.

All lanes of I-110 North are still closed. 

