Crash on I-110 leaves 1 dead, several injured

Phi Delta Theta has removed the charter from the LSU chapter of the organization following the death of a pledge.More >>
Phi Delta Theta has removed the charter from the LSU chapter of the organization following the death of a pledge.More >>
Police are investigating a crash that claimed a life and snarled traffic Monday morning. It happened on I-110 North at Evangeline Street just before 10 a.m.More >>
Police are investigating a crash that claimed a life and snarled traffic Monday morning. It happened on I-110 North at Evangeline Street just before 10 a.m.More >>
A woman has pleaded guilty to charges in the stabbing death of her boyfriend nearly two years ago.More >>
A woman has pleaded guilty to charges in the stabbing death of her boyfriend nearly two years ago.More >>
The Louisiana Workforce Commission will host job fairs throughout the state on Thursday for young adults who are not currently in school.More >>
The Louisiana Workforce Commission will host job fairs throughout the state on Thursday for young adults who are not currently in school.More >>
The driver involved in a crash in Ascension Parish in 2016 that killed one person and seriously injured another will spend the next few years in jail after pleading guilty to charges.More >>
The driver involved in a crash in Ascension Parish in 2016 that killed one person and seriously injured another will spend the next few years in jail after pleading guilty to charges.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
Wearing a clown mask, the man chased the 6-year-old through the neighborhood as a form of discipline, police say.More >>
Wearing a clown mask, the man chased the 6-year-old through the neighborhood as a form of discipline, police say.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
A Ferris wheel malfunction at a state fair left two children stuck on the ride and a worker injured when he tried to rescue them.More >>
A Ferris wheel malfunction at a state fair left two children stuck on the ride and a worker injured when he tried to rescue them.More >>
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.More >>
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.More >>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.More >>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.More >>
A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of hitting a school bus driver and threatening him with a gun.More >>
A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of hitting a school bus driver and threatening him with a gun.More >>