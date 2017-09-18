4-vehicle crash on I-110 leaves 1 dead, several injured; victim identified

Police are investigating a fatal, 4-vehicle crash that left several others injured Monday morning and caused major traffic backups as well.

It happened on I-110 N at Evangeline St. just around 9:45 a.m. The wreck involved a 2002 Nissan Frontier, a 1999 Ford Expedition, a 2016 Honda CR-V, and a 2004 Toyota Corolla.

Officials say one person was killed and several others were injured. The on-scene investigation revealed the Nissan stalled in the outside lane due to unknown mechanical issues. Investigators believe the driver of the Nissan, identified as Jose Zavala of Houma, was outside the vehicle trying to flag down another driver for assistance. The Ford, also in the outside lane, was able to stop behind the Nissan. Then, the Honda struck the Ford from behind, which caused it to hit Zavala and his vehicle.

After the initial collision, the Honda then struck the Toyota. Zavala was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers and passengers of the Ford and Honda were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, police say. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation.

All lanes of I-110 N reopened around 1:30 p.m.

