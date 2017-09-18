List of bike trails in Baton Rouge

If you love on and off-road bike trails, there are certainly plenty of options if you live in south Louisiana. We've compiled a list of trials for all levels of experience so you can get out and enjoy the outdoors.

Baton Rouge

Mississippi River Levee Bike Path

This 4.31-mile paved trail on the runs on the levee just north of the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge in downtown Baton Rouge and continues south past Skip Bertman Drive at LSU to Farr Park. According to the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the 15-foot-wide bike path has separate lanes for cyclists and walkers or joggers.

It also has plenty of lighting, seating and water fountains. You can park your car at a trailhead underneath the Mississippi River Bridge. There is also another trailhead at Skip Bertman Drive.

Trail Map:

Hooper Road Park Trail

Part of the Kerry Stamey Trail System, this trail offers over five miles of mountain bicycle trails through the woods and over the bluffs in BREC's Hooper Road Park.

The trail is open from sunrise to sunset.

Trail Map:

Comite River Bike Trail

Located along the banks of the Comite River and Cypress Bayou, the Comite River Bike Trail offers five and a half miles of scenic views. Be warned this tail has some steep terrain. The trail which is located at BREC's Comite River Park has a picnic shelter, a bicycle cleaning station, and restrooms.

The trail is open from sunrise to sunset.

Trail Map:

St. Francisville

West Feliciana Sports Park

This 6.5-mile hiking and biking trail is located at the West Feliciana Sports Park.

This trail is open from 7 a.m. to dusk.

Trail Map:

St. Francisville to Audubon State Historic Site

Even though this is one of the longest bike trails in the area (28.5 miles long), it's an easy trail. The terrain is described as rolling with a few steep hills. Traffic along the trail is mostly light except for LA 61, where bikers can bike on the shoulder of the road.

Before you start the trail, you can park your car at the Best Western St. Francisville on LA 61. The management of the hotel allows cyclists to leave their cars and start their tours of the Felicianas from the hotel parking lot. The beginning of the tour goes along the town's main thoroughfare, Ferdinand Street. The loop follows small country roads that go by lovely plantation homes, the historic Locust Grove Cemetery and the Audubon State Historic Site. There are no stores or restaurants along the trail, so bike riders are recommended to bring plenty of snacks and water until you return to St. Francisville.

View Map:

St. Francisville to Jackson Loop

View Map:

Hilly But Happy Ride Through Rural West Feliciana

View Map:

Brookhaven, Mississippi

Mt. Zion Bike Trail

This trail in Brookhaven, MS offers mountain biking loops for all experience levels. Mt. Zion offers a 2-mile beginner trail for children, beginning bikers, and hikers as well as a 2.5-mile trail for intermediate riders, and a 6-mile trail for advanced riders.

Trail Map:

