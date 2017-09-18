List of bike trails in Baton Rouge

Louisiana chef and owner of Pelican House in Baton Rouge and Meribo in Covington will appear on Food Network's Chopped on Tuesday, October 10 at 9 p.m.More >>
Louisiana chef and owner of Pelican House in Baton Rouge and Meribo in Covington will appear on Food Network's Chopped on Tuesday, October 10 at 9 p.m.More >>
Authorities in Assumption Parish say they arrested a man on several charges after he fled during a traffic stop Saturday.More >>
Authorities in Assumption Parish say they arrested a man on several charges after he fled during a traffic stop Saturday.More >>
A 27-year-old man from Alexandria has been arrested for allegedly raping an elderly patient at the hospital where he was employed.More >>
A 27-year-old man from Alexandria has been arrested for allegedly raping an elderly patient at the hospital where he was employed.More >>
If you love on and off-road bike trails, there are certainly plenty of options if you live in south Louisiana. We've compiled a list of trials for all levels of experience so you can get out and enjoy the outdoors.More >>
If you love on and off-road bike trails, there are certainly plenty of options if you live in south Louisiana. We've compiled a list of trials for all levels of experience so you can get out and enjoy the outdoors.More >>
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after getting hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened on LA 1 just south of LA 75 in Plaquemine just around 9 a.m.More >>
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after getting hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened on LA 1 just south of LA 75 in Plaquemine just around 9 a.m.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.More >>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>