Woman pleads guilty in 2015 stabbing death of live-in boyfriend

A woman has pleaded guilty to charges in the stabbing death of her boyfriend nearly two years ago.

The 23rd Judicial Court reported Jonqualya Benton, 21, of Prairieville, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and illegal carrying of weapons in connection with the death of her live-in boyfriend, Deshad Perry, 21.

She was sentenced to 5 years with credit for time served on each count. The judge ordered the sentences are to run concurrent with one another and be served without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said it received reports of yelling and screaming coming from the home just before midnight on Oct. 2, 2015. Deputies reported finding the door open with no one inside and large amounts of blood throughout the home. A short time later, deputies said they received a call from a Baton Rouge hospital advising that they received a stabbing victim who was in critical condition.

Deputies said they learned Benton and Perry had gotten into an argument at their home that turned physical. They added the couple separated for a short time and that is when Benton grabbed a knife and stabbed Perry in the chest. Benton, along with an adult family member who was at the home at the time of the incident, put Perry in a vehicle and drove him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The couple's 1-year-old child was also present at the time of the stabbing.

According to deputies, the investigation showed the couple had a history of domestic violence. In 2014, Perry was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery.

Investigators added a large quantity of marijuana and two semiautomatic rifles were found inside the home. Deputies said Benton confessed that the marijuana and semiautomatic rifles belonged to her.

