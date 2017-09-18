Louisiana Workforce Commission hosting young adults job fair on Sept. 21

The Louisiana Workforce Commission will host job fairs throughout the state on Thursday, September 21 for young adults who are not currently in school.

The event is being sponsored by the LWC’s Business and Career Solutions Centers. Organizers hope to give young adults employment opportunities and possible career pathways.

Walmart is one of the companies participating in the event and is looking to hire full and part-time positions.

The events will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the BCSC’s locations in:

Southeast Region:

JOB1 Career Center and Youth Works: 3400 Tulane Ave., 2nd floor, New Orleans

St. Charles BCSC: 737 Paul Maillard Rd., Suite 2A, Luling

St. John BCSC: 975 Cambridge Dr., LaPlace

Capital Region:

McKinley Alumni Center: 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Dr., Baton Rouge

Ascension BCSC: 1721 South Burnside Ave., Gonzales

Livingston BCSC: 9384 Florida Blvd., Suite B, Walker

Tangipahoa/St. Helena BCSC: 1745 SW Railroad Ave., Suite 201, Hammond

Washington BCSC: 420 Ave. B, Bogalusa

Acadiana Region:

Lafayette BCSC: 706 E. Vermillion St., Lafayette

Acadia BCSC: 11 N. Parkerson Ave., Crowley

Iberia BCSC: 601 Ember Dr., New Iberia

St. Landry BCSC: 1065 Hwy. 749, Opelousas

St. Mary – West BCSC: 600 Main St., Franklin

Terrebonne BCSC: 807 Barrow St., Houma

Southwest Region:

Calcasieu BCSC: 2424 Third St. Lake Charles

Beauregard BCSC: 1102 West First St., DeRidder

Central Region:

Rapides BCSC: 5610-B Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria

Concordia BCSC: 107 N.E.E. Wallace Blvd., Ferriday

Avoyelles BCSC: 320 Cottage St., Marksville

Northwest Region:

Caddo BCSC: 2121 Fairfield Ave., Suite 100, Shreveport

Bossier BCSC: 4000 Viking Dr., B-1, Bossier City

Northeast Region:

Ouachita BCSC: 1162 Oliver Rd., Suite 9, Monroe

Morehouse BCSC: 250 Holt St., Bastrop

Franklin BCSC: 3290 Front St., Winnsboro

Jackson BCSC: 236 Industrial Dr., Jonesboro

For more information visit www.laworks.net

