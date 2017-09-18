Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Prep Time: 3 Hours

Yields: 2 Skewers

These authentic sugarcane skewers will be the highlight of your next party! The natural cane sugar stalks add an excellent flavor to your shrimp, meat or vegetable skewers. The stalks paired with our cilantro- habanero marinade is an unbeatable combination!

Ingredients for Marinade:

1 bunch cilantro, coarsely chopped

1 habañero chile, cored and chopped

4 shallots, trimmed and coarsely chopped

¼ red bell pepper

¼ yellow bell pepper

grated zest of 2 lemons

grated zest of 2 limes

¼ cup lime juice

1 cup coconut milk

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ vegetable oil

Ingredients for Skewers:

6 jumbo shrimp, cleaned and deveined

6 (1-inch) beef cubes

6 (1-inch) duck cubes

6 sugarcane skewers

¼ cup chopped cilantro leaves for garnish

Method:

In bowl of a food processor or blender, combine all ingredients for marinade. Process until puréed. Transfer marinade to a large bowl, reserving 2 tablespoons for garnish. Place all meat in marinade, mixing well to incorporate. Allow to marinate in refrigerator 2–3 hours. When ready to cook, preheat grill to medium-high according to manufacturer’s directions. Remove meat from marinade and skewer 3 pieces of meat onto each skewer. Grill 3–4 minutes on each side or until meat is fully cooked. Serve with a drizzle of reserved marinade and garnish with chopped cilantro.