FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly Cloudy, Warm, Steamy

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix; very warm/steamy; 30% rain coverage - a high of 92°

MONDAY NIGHT: A few isolated showers (20%); a low of 72°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy; humid - 30% rain/storms; a high of 92°

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix - 40% coverage showers/storms; a high of 91°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy; scattered showers/storms (40%); a high of 91°

FRIDAY: First "official" day of autumn - feels like "summer"; 40% rain/storms; high of 90°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Cat. 3 Hurricane Maria … Maria rapidly intensified into a “major” hurricane this morning! Highest sustained winds of 120 mph; moving to the WNW at 10 mph; about 60 miles east of Martinique … the eye of Maria is expected to move through the Leeward Islands late Monday afternoon or evening. On this forecast track, Maria will continue moving across the Leeward Islands on Monday - over the extreme NE Caribbean Sea on Tuesday, and approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 15 miles; tropical storm force winds outward up to 125 miles. Currently, NO threat to the Gulf of Mexico!

- Cat. 1 Hurricane Jose … highest sustained winds of 75 mph; moving to the N at 10 mph; currently about 265 miles ESE of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect along a portion of southern New England - dangerous surf and rip currents expected along the east coast. A turn to the NE is expected late Tuesday night - with the center of Jose forecast to pass well offshore of the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Monday, pass well east of the Delmarva peninsula Monday night and Tuesday, and pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast Wednesday. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center, and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 230 miles … NO threat to the Gulf of Mexico!

- Tropical Depression Lee … hanging on as a tropical depression; highest sustained winds of 35 mph; moving to the WNW at 14 mph - about 1,115 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Weakening is still anticipated and Lee is forecast to degenerate into a "remnant low" within the next 24 hours …

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: E - SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop

Inland Lakes: N - SE winds, 5 knots; Waves, 1 foot of less

TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 19:

High Tide: 12:07 p.m. +1.4

Low Tide: 7:54 p.m. +0.8

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 18 …98° (1927); 50° (1903)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMER 18 … 88°; 68°

SUNRISE: 6:51 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:06 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.