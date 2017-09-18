Lunch with Coach O - Syracuse Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will recap the 37-7 loss to Mississippi State and preview the upcoming game against Syracuse during his weekly news conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN 2
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 2-1
LAST MEETING: LSU - 34, Syracuse - 24 (Sept. 26, 2015 in Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY)
RELATED STORIES:
