Police investigating possible shooting off Elmer Ave.

Police are currently on the scene of a possible shooting off Elmer Ave., near Avenue E.

The shooting occurred sometime after 10 p.m. Sunday night. Baton Rouge Police were working the scene.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely with the Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was shot in the leg, and the injuries are non-life threatening.

This investigation is ongoing.

