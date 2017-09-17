Police investigate shooting off Elmer Ave. that left 1 injured

One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night off Elmer Avenue near Avenue E in Baton Rouge, according to police.

It happened some time after 10 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely with BRPD said the victim was shot in the leg and the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

