Police investigate shooting off Elmer Ave. that left 1 injured

One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night off Elmer Avenue near Avenue E in Baton Rouge, according to police.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.
Baton Rouge police have still not made an arrest in a pair of deadly shootings last week that evidence shows are linked but detectives are still taking a hard look at a man they brought in for questioning in connection to the crimes Saturday afternoon.More >>
Arson has been determined as the cause of what officials described as a "significant" fire at Baker High School Sunday afternoon.More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
The man is expected to face charges of first degree intentional homicide, arson and recklessly endangering safety.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
Five people were rescued by the Coast Guard after their boat capsized in the surf in Oregon Inlet, Saturday. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, a mariner in the area contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders in Wilmington to tell them that a 54-foot fishing boat flipped in the surf, east of Herbert C. Bonner Bridge.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
A Ferris wheel malfunction at a state fair left two children stuck on the ride and a worker injured when he tried to rescue them.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
