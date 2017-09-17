Gonzales woman tackles hair loss head on

Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon that claimed one life.More >>
Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon that claimed one life.More >>
Firefighters are responding to reports of a working fire at Baker High School, according to the Mayor of Baker, Darnell Waites.More >>
Firefighters are responding to reports of a working fire at Baker High School, according to the Mayor of Baker, Darnell Waites.More >>
The Tigers have dropped from No. 12 to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll after losing to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 37-7 Saturday night in Starkville, Miss.More >>
The Tigers have dropped from No. 12 to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll after losing to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 37-7 Saturday night in Starkville, Miss.More >>
A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman says the person who was brought in for questioning in connection to two shootings that may be related has not been charged in connection to the case, but was arrested on unrelated drug charges.More >>
A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman says the person who was brought in for questioning in connection to two shootings that may be related has not been charged in connection to the case, but was arrested on unrelated drug charges.More >>
A 45-year-old St. Martin Parish woman is dead after a motorcycle crash, authorities say.More >>
A 45-year-old St. Martin Parish woman is dead after a motorcycle crash, authorities say.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
Several hours after Auburn's 24-10 homecoming victory over the Mercer University Bears, Auburn police arrested AU's backup quarterback early Sunday morning for public intoxication.More >>
Several hours after Auburn's 24-10 homecoming victory over the Mercer University Bears, Auburn police arrested AU's backup quarterback early Sunday morning for public intoxication.More >>
The eruption of violence late Saturday followed a day of noisy but non-violent demonstrations at suburban shopping malls.More >>
The eruption of violence late Saturday followed a day of noisy but non-violent demonstrations at suburban shopping malls.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>