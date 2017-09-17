Hogenville Ave. house fire claims one life

Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon that claimed one life.

The St. George Fire Department reported the fire broke out around 4:00 p.m. Sunday on Hogenville Ave. Fire Chief Keith Mitchell said one person was killed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire and the identity of the victim have yet to be released. We will update this story with any new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.