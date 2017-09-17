Multiple fire departments responding to 'significant' Baker High School fire

Firefighters are responding to reports of a working fire at Baker High School, according to the Mayor of Baker, Darnell Waites.

Baton Rouge Fire Department Spokesman Curt Monte says the Baker Fire Department, Zachary Fire Department, and Baton Rouge Fire Department are working the fire.

Monte said the fire is "significant."

The cause of the fire and extent of the damages are still unknown at this time. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.