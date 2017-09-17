Arson determined to be the cause of fire at Baker High, 3 juveniles in custody

Arson has been determined as the cause of what officials described as a "significant" fire at Baker High School Sunday afternoon.More >>
A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman says the person who was brought in for questioning in connection to two shootings that may be related has not been charged in connection to the case, but was arrested on unrelated drug charges.More >>
One year ago, Laura Mayho couldn’t believe it. She was losing her hair.More >>
Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon that claimed one life.More >>
The Tigers have dropped from No. 12 to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll after losing to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 37-7 Saturday night in Starkville, Miss.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
Some laws that have been created are just a little bit strange or "creative" to say the least, especially here in Ohio.More >>
