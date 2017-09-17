3 juveniles being charged with simple arson in connection with Baker High fire

Arson has been determined as the cause of what officials described as a "significant" fire at Baker High School Sunday afternoon.

Baker, Baton Rouge, and Zachary Fire Departments responded to reports of a working fire at the school around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Curt Monte, a spokesman for BRFD, described the fire as "significant."

Baker Fire Chief Chris Hunt said the fire was contained to one building, but moderate structural damage was sustained.

The school flooded last August and had not yet reopened. The damaged building was still gutted, however, Chief Hunt said there were still books being stored in that part of the school, "probably for insurance reasons."

The Baker Fire Department has taken two 11-year-old juveniles and one 13-year-old into custody in connection with the fire. They are being charged with simple arson.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.