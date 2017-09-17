LSU drops to No. 25 in AP Poll

The Tigers have dropped from No. 12 to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll after losing to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 37-7 Saturday night in Starkville, Miss.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:



Record Pts. Prv.

1. Alabama (45) 3-0 1504 1

2. Clemson (15) 3-0 1446 3

3. Oklahoma (1) 3-0 1432 2

4. Penn St. 3-0 1306 5

5. Southern Cal 3-0 1241 4

6. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1154 9

7. Washington 3-0 1141 6

8. Michigan 3-0 1081 7

9. Wisconsin 3-0 1031 10

10. Ohio St. 2-1 1015 8

11. Georgia 3-0 940 13

12. Florida St. 2-1 922 11

13. Virginia Tech 3-0 730 16

14. Miami 1-0 606 17

15. Auburn 2-1 596 15

16. TCU 3-0 553 20

17. Mississippi St. 3-0 532 -

18. Washington St. 3-0 419 21

19. Louisville 2-1 356 14

20. Florida 1-1 308 24

21. South Florida 3-0 272 22

22. San Diego St. 3-0 201 -

23. Utah 3-0 194 -

24. Oregon 3-0 158 -

25. LSU 2-1 153 12

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 114, Colorado 93, Maryland 84, Vanderbilt 83, Notre Dame 57, Memphis 21, California 19, Stanford 16, Kentucky 11, Kansas St. 10, Duke 10, Tennessee 6, Texas Tech 4, Iowa 2, Wake Forest 2, Michigan St. 1, Houston 1.

The AP Top 25 is determined by a simple points system based on how each voter ranks college football's best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first place vote, 24 for second place and so on through to the 25th team, which receives one point. The rankings are set by listing the teams' point totals from highest to lowest. The mathematical formula is the same as the one used for the AP Pro 32 rankings and the AP Top 25 rankings for men's and women's basketball.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.