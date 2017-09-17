LSU drops to No. 25 in AP Poll

Mississippi State beats LSU 37-7. Click on the video above for highlights. Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.More >>
Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.
South Carolina was unable to avoid a fourth straight loss to Kentucky on Saturday night.
Nick Chubb ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns, freshman Jake Fromm threw three scoring passes in his first home start, and No. 13 Georgia's defense was dominant in a 42-14 victory over Samford on Saturday night.
The Crimson Tide made the most of their final non-conference game before starting their SEC schedule.
