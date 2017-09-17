Youngsville woman dies in motorcycle crash

A 45-year-old St. Martin Parish woman is dead after a motorcycle crash, authorities say.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on US-90 westbound near the St. Martin / Iberia parish line.

State police say the crash claimed the life of Ruiella Carriere,45, of Youngsville.

The initial investigation by State Police showed the crash happened as 46-year-old Larry Bourque, also of Youngsville, was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on US-90.

Carriere was a passenger on the motorcycle, state police say.

For unknown reasons, Bourque failed to negotiate a right curve and the motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway.

The motorcycle traveled into the median and struck a sign causing the driver and Carriere to be ejected off of the motorcycle.

Initially, state police say Bourque and Carriere sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Lafayette General Medical Center for treatment.

At about 11 p.m., state police were notified by medical personnel that Carriere died to her injuries.

State police say it is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was taken from Bourque and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, standard in crash fatalities.

Bourque and Carriere were both wearing helmets, but the helmets were removed before state police arrived. State police investigators are trying to determine if the helmets were DOT approved.

This crash remains under investigation.

State police issued on statement on motorcycle safety, saying:

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death.

For more information on the Louisiana Motorcycle Safety, Awareness, and Operator Training Program, visit http://www.lsp.org/motorcycle.html.

