Man arrested for 2016 fatal crash, had BAC over legal limit

Police have in custody a man who authorities say was involved in a 2016 fatal crash, where he had a blood alcohol content (BAC) level over the legal limit.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Marlon Spurlock, 30, of Baton Rouge on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless operation after he crashed with another vehicle while being legally drunk behind the wheel, authorities say.

Traffic Homicide Unit detectives say on May 9, 2016, at around 1 a.m., while traveling northbound in the 2200 block of N. 22nd St. at the intersection of Edgewood St., Spurlock drove his 1996 Chevy Silverado into a Dodge.

At the time of the crash, the driver of the Dodge was making an illegal U-turn in the middle of the roadway, police say.

The driver of the Dodge died as a result of injuries from the crash.

A blood draw from Spurlock was taken for chemical test of intoxication. When the results came back, police say Marlon had a BAC of .11g% in his system about an hour after the crash.

The legal limit of impairment in the state of Louisiana is .08g%.

Spurlock was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday. His bond is set at $17,500.

