Southern offense struggles in 51-17 loss to UTSA

Information provided by University of Texas - San Antonio Athletics
SAN ANTONIO, TX - UTSA scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions for the first time in school history and held Southern to just 149 yards of offense in cruising to a 51-17 victory against Southern on Saturday night at the Alamodome.
The Roadrunners ran their record to 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2012, when they started 5-0, after winning their second straight home opener.
UTSA racked up 502 yards of offense, including 335 through the air and 167 more on the ground.
Dalton Sturm completed 19-of-22 passes - a school-record 86.4 percent - for 292 yards and matched the program's single-game mark with four touchdown passes. The senior from Goliad finished the game with a school-record 257.9 passing efficiency rating and he added 35 rushing yards and a touchdown on just four carries.
The Jaguars got on the board early in the third quarter when Danny Johnson picked off a UTSA pass and returned it 61 yards down the right sideline for a score.
Southern added a late touchdown when Tevin Horton raced down the left sideline 24 yards to paydirt to provide the final tally.
