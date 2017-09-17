City Year, volunteers give Istrouma High School a facelift

With brushes and hammers, volunteers gave the 100-year-old Istrouma High School a facelift Saturday.

“It's really just like adding a cherry on top,” said Principal Reginald Douglas. “This is a big day for Istrouma High school, to have this many people out coming to give to our school give to is truly remarkable.”

School alumni and folks from City Year Baton Rouge spent hours fixing up the campus and painting murals.

“Some of the murals have inspiration words like academics, teamwork, Istrouma High School,” said volunteer,” said City Year volunteer Brea Butler-Gilton.

Some current students lent a hand as well.

“I think it’s important to bring together the community to beautify this space because it’s an important part of Baton Rouge's history,” said Ryann Denham, the executive director of City Year Baton Rouge.

Istrouma High first opened in 1917, before shuttering its doors just three years ago. Now it is back to welcome students once again.

“The community and alumni – they’re already just excited to have the school open,” Douglas said, noting he is looking forward to having all the students return on Monday to see changes.

