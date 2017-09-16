'East Bound and Down' drive aims to stuff truck full of donations

While Hurricane Irma victims in portions of Florida continue to pick up pieces of their life that have been ripped apart, relief efforts are underway hundreds of miles away in the parking lot of Walmart in Walker at the “East Bound and Down” donation drive.

“We've been blessed for people to rally behind us so, we only felt it necessary that we would do the same,” said Joey Myers, who donated water and hygiene supplies.

Baton Rouge radio personality Scott Innes said yesterday he and his team started asking for donations to stuff an 18-wheeler and send off to Florida.

“These people have been devastated and we feel that we can do this and we should,” said Innes.

Innes said although he wasn't directly impacted by last year's flood he understands the power of lending a hand to your neighbor.

“We take things for granted. We get a little thunderstorm come through and were without power for 30 minutes and we throw tantrums, these people in Texas and Florida, they're going to be without power for months,” he said.

Whether you walked into Walmart empty-handed and came out with donations or a pallet of water was unloaded from your truck, volunteers said this drive is about uplifting victims at their lowest point.

“We try to do these great big works. these small things add up to be a big tremendous help,” said Myers.

“There's no better feeling than when you give and when you give from the heart. It's a feeling that you can't quite describe and I believe that's what we should do,” said Innes.

The "East Bound and Down" drive is being held at the Walmart in Walker from 9am-7pm Sunday.

Organizers said they're accepting clothes, non-perishable food, and hygiene supplies. Monetary donations are also accepted.

