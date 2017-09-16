Max Gruver's suite-mates speak out on tragic death

The National Hurricane Center confirmed the development of both Tropical Storm Lee and Tropical Storm Maria Saturday, the 12th and 13th named storms of the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
The National Hurricane Center confirmed the development of both Tropical Storm Lee and Tropical Storm Maria Saturday, the 12th and 13th named storms of the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
While Hurricane Irma victims in portions of Florida continue to pick up pieces of their life that have been ripped apart, relief efforts are underway hundreds of miles away in the parking lot of Walmart in Walker at the “East Bound and Down” donation drive.More >>
While Hurricane Irma victims in portions of Florida continue to pick up pieces of their life that have been ripped apart, relief efforts are underway hundreds of miles away in the parking lot of Walmart in Walker at the “East Bound and Down” donation drive.More >>
Max Gruver’s suitemates and neighbors describe him as “warm,” “inviting,” and “energetic.”More >>
Max Gruver’s suitemates and neighbors describe him as “warm,” “inviting,” and “energetic.”More >>
Police say they’ve brought a person in for questioning in connection to two shootings that may be linked.More >>
Police say they’ve brought a person in for questioning in connection to two shootings that may be linked.More >>
A memorial mass and prayer vigil for Maxwell Gruver, an LSU pledge who died Thursday in what police are calling a possible hazing incident, is set for Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church on the school’s campus.More >>
A memorial mass and prayer vigil for Maxwell Gruver, an LSU pledge who died Thursday in what police are calling a possible hazing incident, is set for Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church on the school’s campus.More >>
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed.More >>
In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed.More >>