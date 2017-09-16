Person of interest in connection to 2 recent shootings not charged; arrested on unrelated drug charges

A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman says the person who was brought in for questioning in connection to two shootings that may be related has not been charged in connection to the case, but was arrested on unrelated drug charges.

BRPD says 23-year-old Kenneth Gleason, of Baton Rouge, was questioned at-length about both shootings and was not charged in connection to either.

Gleason was arrested after detectives said they found illegal drugs while searching his home, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies.

According to arrest warrants, deputies with the EBRSO homicide division were assisting Baton Rouge Police Department homicide detectives in the investigation of two fatal shootings occurring last week.

Police say while searching Gleason's home, detectives found about 9 grams of marijuana in a hallway bathroom, and testosterone enanthate, also known as human growth hormones, in his bedroom. Detectives say Gleason told them the drugs were his and he did not have a prescription for the testosterone enanthate.

He was subsequently charges with possession of a schedule I drug and possession and manufacturing of a schedule III drug.

The first shooting Tuesday night near Florida Blvd involved a homeless man later identified as Bruce Cofield, 59.

The second shooting late Thursday night on Alaska Street left Donald Smart, 49, dead. Smart was walking to his longtime job at Louie’s near LSU.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD says they’ve also seized the car they believe was seen at both shootings.

