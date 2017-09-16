Police: Person brought in for questioning in connection to 2 recent shootings not charged in connection to case

UPDATE:

A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman says the person who was brought in for questioning in connection to two shootings that may be related has not been charged in connection to the case.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD says the person was questioned at-length about both shootings and was not charged in connection to either.

Police say they’ve brought a person in for questioning in connection to two shootings that may be linked.

The first shooting Tuesday night near Florida Blvd involved a homeless man later identified as Bruce Cofield, 59.

The second shooting late Thursday night on Alaska Street left Donald Smart, 49, dead. Smart was walking to his longtime job at Louie’s near LSU.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD says they’ve also seized the car they believe was seen at both shootings.

This investigation is ongoing.

