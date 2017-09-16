BRPD bring person in for questioning in connection to 2 recent shootings

The National Hurricane Center confirmed the development of both Tropical Storm Lee and Tropical Storm Maria Saturday, the 12th and 13th named storms of the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
Police say they’ve brought a person in for questioning in connection to two shootings that may be linked.More >>
A memorial mass and prayer vigil for Maxwell Gruver, an LSU pledge who died Thursday in what police are calling a possible hazing incident, is set for Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church on the school’s campus.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a murder suspect in Orleans Parish during increased night patrols due to the uptick of violent crimes in the Baton Rouge area. BRPD has in custody 23-year-old Curtis Stewart, who they say is wanted for fugitive second-degree murder. According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers believe Stewart is connected to a homicide occurring in the 14000 block of Chef Menteur Highway in July. Authorities say at ...More >>
Police are investigating the possibility that the shooting deaths of two men in Baton Rouge this week might be connected.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Jose remains a Category 1 hurricane with maximum winds of 80 mph. This evening's update from the National Hurricane Center adds two more Tropical Storms in the Atlantic.More >>
Sure there's lots going on in the tropics this weekend. But, our main focus is Tropical Storm Maria: it will hit Leeward Islands as a hurricane by Tuesday.More >>
