Bond set for person of interest in two BR slayings held on drug counts; police say racial motive possible

A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman says the person who was brought in for questioning in connection to two shootings that may be related has not been charged in connection to the case but was arrested on unrelated drug charges.

BRPD says 23-year-old Kenneth Gleason, of Baton Rouge, was taken into custody and questioned at-length about both shootings, but, lacking sufficient evidence, was not charged in connection to either.

Baton Rouge Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said in both shootings the suspect fired from his car then walked up to the victims as they were lying on the ground and fired again multiple times. Sgt. McKneely also said shell casings from each killing matched and a car belonging to Gleason fit the description of the vehicle police were looking for.

Police say the two shootings were likely racially motivated. They also haven't found any relationship between Gleason and the victims, nor between the victims themselves.

According to arrest warrants, deputies with the EBRSO homicide division were assisting Baton Rouge Police Department homicide detectives in the investigation of the two fatal shootings.

While searching Gleason's home, detectives said they found about 9 grams of marijuana in a hallway bathroom, and testosterone enanthate, also known as human growth hormones, in his bedroom. Detectives say Gleason told them the drugs were his and he did not have a prescription for the testosterone enanthate.

Gleason was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I drug and possession and manufacturing of a schedule III drug. District Attorney Hillar Moore said State District Judge Trudy White set bond at $3,500 for the charges Sunday evening.

Two of Gleason's cousins told the Associated Press they can't believe their relative had anything to do with the killings.

Barton Sing said that Gleason doesn't like guns and has black friends. Sing said there is "no way" Gleason could be involved in the shootings.

Another cousin, Garrett Sing, described Gleason as a "good kid" who "had no problems with any person."

According to the sheriff's office, the 23-year-old was still jailed as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.