Memorial mass, vigil held Monday for Max Gruver

A memorial mass and prayer vigil for Maxwell Gruver, an LSU pledge who died Thursday in what police are calling a possible hazing incident, was held Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church on the school’s campus.

The mass and vigil were held at Christ the King Catholic Church. The church is also hosting counseling services on Tuesdays and Thursdays for grieving students.

As for funeral services, they were held Monday evening in Roswell, Georgia. For more details, visit the church's website here. Gruver's obituary reads:

Max Gruver of Roswell, Georgia passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2017. Max is survived by his mother Rae Ann, father Stephen, younger brother Alex, younger sister Lily Kate, grandmother Charlene Feldner, and grandfather Eugene Gruver. Max is also survived by his adoring cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. A recent graduate of Blessed Trinity Catholic High School, Max was a freshman at Louisiana State University majoring in political journalism. Max was a kind and generous young man who was deeply loved by his friends and family. He loved sports with a passion, even coaching his little sister’s basketball team. He was a published sports writer at www.defpen.com and thewinningtake.com. Max was so excited to begin preparing for his career in journalism at LSU, and had already made a new home in Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.