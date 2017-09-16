Memorial mass, vigil for Max Gruver set for Monday

A memorial mass and prayer vigil for Maxwell Gruver, an LSU pledge who died Thursday in what police are calling a possible hazing incident, is set for Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church on the school’s campus.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a murder suspect in Orleans Parish during increased night patrols due to the uptick of violent crimes in the Baton Rouge area. BRPD has in custody 23-year-old Curtis Stewart, who they say is wanted for fugitive second-degree murder. According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers believe Stewart is connected to a homicide occurring in the 14000 block of Chef Menteur Highway in July. Authorities say at ...More >>
Police are investigating the possibility that the shooting deaths of two men in Baton Rouge this week might be connected.More >>
Four men have been sentenced for their part in the trafficking of heroin from California to Baton Rouge.More >>
A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Baton Rouge, the seventh homicide in as many days in the Capital City. The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim as Donald Smart, 49.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
Staff at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home said the man spent more than three hours inside, changing, napping, drinking their soda and eating their Milky Ways.More >>
Sure there's lots going on in the tropics this weekend. But, our main focus is Tropical Storm Maria: it will hit Leeward Islands as a hurricane by Tuesday.More >>
In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
