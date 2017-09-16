Memorial mass, vigil for Max Gruver set for Monday

A memorial mass and prayer vigil for Maxwell Gruver, an LSU pledge who died Thursday in what police are calling a possible hazing incident, is set for Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church on the school’s campus.

The mass is set for 6 p.m., and a vigil will follow immediately after the service.

Christ the King Catholic Church is located at 11 Fraternity Ln. and is also hosting counseling services on Tuesdays and Thursdays for grieving students.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.