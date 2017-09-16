WATCH LIVE: Post-game comments from Coach O after 37-7 loss to Miss. State

No. 11 LSU falls to Mississippi State 37-7 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS, in the SEC opener for both teams.

SCORING PLAYS:

QB Nick Fitzgerald runs 3 yards for a TD (K Jace Christmann makes point after): LSU - 0, MSU - 7 (2nd Qtr.)

RB Darrel Williams runs 10 yards for a TD (K Jack Gonsoulin makes point after) LSU - 7, MSU - 7 (2nd Qtr.)

K Jace Christmann makes 30-yard FG: LSU - 7, MSU - 10 (2nd Qtr.)

QB Nick Fitzgerald runs 3 yards for a TD (K Jace Christmann makes point after) LSU - 7, MSU - 17 (2nd Qtr.)

K Jace Christmann makes 45-yard FG: LSU - 7, MSU - 20 (3rd Qtr.)

QB Nick Fitzgerald pass complete to WR Keith Mixon for 45 yards for a TD (K Jace Christmann makes point after) LSU - 7, MSU - 27 (3rd Qtr.)

K Jace Christmann makes 27-yard FG: LSU - 7, MSU - 30 (3rd Qtr.)

QB Nick Fitzgerald pass complete to Deddrick Thomas for 20 yards for a TD (K Jace Christmann makes point after) LSU - 7, MSU - 37 (4th Qtr.)

