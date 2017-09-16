SCORING UPDATES: LSU - 7, Miss. St. - 20 (3rd Qtr.)

No. 11 LSU trails Mississippi State 20-7 in the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS, in the SEC opener for both teams.
QB Nick Fitzgerald runs 3 yards for a TD (K Jace Christmann makes point after): LSU - 0, MSU - 7 (2nd Qtr.)
RB Darrel Williams runs 10 yards for a TD (K Jack Gonsoulin makes point after) LSU - 7, MSU - 7 (2nd Qtr.)
K Jace Christmann makes 30-yard FG: LSU - 7, MSU - 10 (2nd Qtr.)
QB Nick Fitzgerald runs 3 yards for a TD (K Jace Christmann makes point after) LSU - 7, MSU - 17 (2nd Qtr.)
K Jace Christmann makes 45-yard FG: LSU - 7, MSU - 20 (3rd Qtr.)
The game is airing on ESPN.
