Penalties cost LSU big in 'embarrassing' 37-7 loss to Miss. State

No. 11 LSU fell 37-7 to Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS, in the SEC opener for both teams.

After the game, several players said they were embarrassed by the lack of discipline and number of penalties by the Tigers.

LSU (2-1, 0-1 SEC) had 9 penalties for 112 yards, including two touchdowns called back and two players ejected for targeting. Linebacker Donnie Alexander and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. will miss time when LSU faces Syracuse on Saturday.

Running back Derrius Guice gained only 76 yards on 15 carries for 76 yards. Darrel Williams had five rushes for 29 yards and LSU's only touchdown.

Quarterback Danny Etling was 13-of-29 for 137 yards, as a few of his passes were dropped.

Mississippi State (3-0, 1-0 SEC) rushed for 235 yards in the game. Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald accounted for 88 of those and scored two touchdowns. He also threw for 180 yards and another two scores.

SCORING PLAYS:

QB Nick Fitzgerald runs 3 yards for a TD (K Jace Christmann makes point after): LSU - 0, MSU - 7 (2nd Qtr.)

RB Darrel Williams runs 10 yards for a TD (K Jack Gonsoulin makes point after) LSU - 7, MSU - 7 (2nd Qtr.)

K Jace Christmann makes 30-yard FG: LSU - 7, MSU - 10 (2nd Qtr.)

QB Nick Fitzgerald runs 3 yards for a TD (K Jace Christmann makes point after) LSU - 7, MSU - 17 (2nd Qtr.)

K Jace Christmann makes 45-yard FG: LSU - 7, MSU - 20 (3rd Qtr.)

QB Nick Fitzgerald pass complete to WR Keith Mixon for 45 yards for a TD (K Jace Christmann makes point after) LSU - 7, MSU - 27 (3rd Qtr.)

K Jace Christmann makes 27-yard FG: LSU - 7, MSU - 30 (3rd Qtr.)

QB Nick Fitzgerald pass complete to Deddrick Thomas for 20 yards for a TD (K Jace Christmann makes point after) LSU - 7, MSU - 37 (4th Qtr.)

