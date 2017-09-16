Police: Orleans Parish murder fugitive arrested in Baton Rouge during night patrols

The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a murder suspect in Orleans Parish during increased night patrols due to the uptick of violent crimes in the Baton Rouge area.

BRPD has in custody 23-year-old Curtis Stewart, who they say is wanted for fugitive second-degree murder.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers believe Stewart is connected to a homicide occurring in the 14000 block of Chef Menteur Highway in July.

Authorities say at around 6 p.m. Seventh District officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim, later identified as 25-year-old Devan Smith, outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Services.



