Police: Orleans Parish murder fugitive arrested in Baton Rouge during night patrols

The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a murder suspect in Orleans Parish during increased night patrols due to the uptick of violent crimes in the Baton Rouge area. BRPD has in custody 23-year-old Curtis Stewart, who they say is wanted for fugitive second-degree murder. According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers believe Stewart is connected to a homicide occurring in the 14000 block of Chef Menteur Highway in July. Authorities say at ...More >>
Police are investigating the possibility that the shooting deaths of two men in Baton Rouge this week might be connected.More >>
Four men have been sentenced for their part in the trafficking of heroin from California to Baton Rouge.More >>
A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Baton Rouge, the seventh homicide in as many days in the Capital City. The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim as Donald Smart, 49.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight drive-by shooting that left multiple people injured in the Vista.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
On her son’s birthday, Lisa Nix, reflected on her son’s life and his suicide that happened over a year ago.More >>
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.More >>
