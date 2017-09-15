Four sentenced for trafficking heroin from California to Baton Rouge

Four men have been sentenced for their part in the trafficking of heroin from California to Baton Rouge.

The four men were sentenced Thursday, Sept. 14 by Judge Brian A. Jackson. All four men were convicted of disguising heroin as oxycodone.

“With the sentencing of these individuals, DEA and its federal, state, and local law enforcement partners have taken down an organization responsible for distributing large quantities of heroin purported to be prescription drugs in the Middle District of Louisiana,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Brad L. Byerley. “Heroin is a destructive poison that threatens the health and safety of our communities. We will continue to work together to target criminal organizations to ensure that drug traffickers are held responsible for the harm they cause.”

RELATED STORIES: The opiate epidemic in East Baton Rouge Parish

The men sentenced include:

Logan Brannon, age 32, of Newport Beach, California, pled guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin, distributing heroin, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. His sentence included a period of imprisonment of 10 years and forfeiture of no less than $174,700.

Aaron Lambert, 34, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin and money laundering. His sentence included a period of imprisonment of 6 years and forfeiture of $125,700.

Justin Scott, 34, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin. His sentence included a period of imprisonment of 71 months years and forfeiture of $8,304.

Efrain Barajas, 28, of Hesperia, California, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin. His sentence included a period of imprisonment of 55 months and forfeiture of $9,000.

Six additional individuals have already been sentenced in connection to this case, which was conducted as a multi-agency effort between the

U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s Tactical Diversion Squad and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division, with assistance from the Louisiana State Police, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Baton Rouge Police Department.

“Tracing the complex monetary transactions involved in the trafficking of illegal drugs is the highly specialized work of our IRS Special Agents,” Jerome R. McDuffie, Special Agent-in-Charge, IRS – Criminal Investigation, stated. “The evidence of the financial investigation supports the money laundering violations, and, perhaps most importantly, serves to document the criminal intent of those individuals charged. The financials also support the forfeiture of significant assets as well as the subsequent dismantling of these criminal organizations. We are committed to serving the citizens of our communities and our federal partners, and will continue to strengthen our role in these investigations.”

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.