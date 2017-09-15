U.S. Senator John Kennedy remains worried about 'waste of federal taxpayer money'

U.S. Senator John Kennedy is taking his concerns over money for the BRAVE program to Washington leaders.

He recently sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions saying he remains worried about what he calls "a waste of federal taxpayer money."

RELATED: $1M+ in BRAVE funding must go back to federal government after all contracts cancelled

The letter says "recent reports have uncovered systematic problems within the program that appear to be related to political influence in the contract process and a lack of oversight and accountability for awarded contracts."

Kennedy also outlined what he says are his four major concerns about the management of BRAVE.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.