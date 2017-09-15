Two apparently random shootings linked by same gun

Police are investigating the possibility that the shooting deaths of two men in Baton Rouge this week might be connected.

Both victims are black and appear to have been shot at random. Also, police reports say that ballistic tests confirmed the same gun was used in both shootings.

The first shooting Tuesday night near Florida Blvd involved a homeless man later identified as Bruce Cofield, 59.

The second shooting early Friday morning on Alaska Street left Donald Smart, 49, dead. Smart was walking to his longtime job at Louie’s near LSU.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Ljean McKneely late Friday afternoon would only say that investigators are exploring the possibility that the two cases are “possibly connected.”

The Advocate newspaper reported late Friday that, according to police records, the suspected triggerman is a white male of medium build with a military style haircut who may be wearing a tactical vest.

