WANTED: Carjacking suspect who allegedly shot at police still at large

Deputies need your help identifying a suspect who allegedly carjacked and robbed a couple, then allegedly shot at an officer.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on September 13 at roughly 9:15 p.m.

Investigators learned that the couple were carjacked on East Park Ave., which is located just outside of Hammond. The duo that robbed the couple at gunpoint got away in the victim’s 2015 white Nissan Altima.

About 10 minutes after the robbery, officers with the Hammond Police Department pulled a vehicle over on Georgia Street. During the traffic stop, the two occupants of the car took off running into a nearby wooded area.

During a foot chase, police say they were shot at, presumably by the suspects. The officers returned fire, but no one was injured.

One person was taken into custody by the Hammond Police Department. One suspect, however, is still wanted.

If you know anything regarding the identity of the second suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.